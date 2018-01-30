FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Autos
January 30, 2018 / 12:31 PM / 2 days ago

Volkswagen suspends chief lobbyist over diesel fume tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said on Tuesday it has suspended its chief lobbyist Thomas Steg amid steps to clear up the circumstances of diesel fume tests conducted with monkeys and humans that were sponsored by the carmaker.

    The German carmaker said it has accepted the proposal by Steg to assume full responsibility for the experiments that were revealed by the New York Times last week and have since been condemned by politicians and animal rights activists.

    Jens Hanefeld, responsible for international and European political issues at VW, will replace Steg on an acting basis, VW said.

    Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.