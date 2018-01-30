German minister sees diesel tests on animals, humans as irresponsible

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks said on Tuesday emissions tests on animals and people were irresponsible after reports that Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) had sponsored tests that exposed humans and monkeys to toxic diesel fumes.

Two years after an emissions test cheating scandal that has tarnished Germany’s powerful car industry, Hendricks said: “It is once again astonishing that there are companies in the auto sector who are unaware of the responsibility of their behaviour.”