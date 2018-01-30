FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2018 / 11:43 AM / 2 days ago

German minister sees diesel tests on animals, humans as irresponsible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks said on Tuesday emissions tests on animals and people were irresponsible after reports that Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) had sponsored tests that exposed humans and monkeys to toxic diesel fumes.

    Two years after an emissions test cheating scandal that has tarnished Germany’s powerful car industry, Hendricks said: “It is once again astonishing that there are companies in the auto sector who are unaware of the responsibility of their behaviour.”

    Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Madeline Chambers in Berlin; Editing by Michael Nienaber

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
