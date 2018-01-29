FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Business News
January 29, 2018 / 11:11 AM / 2 days ago

Germany says emissions tests on monkeys, people are unjustifiable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government on Monday dismissed as unjustifiable any auto emissions testing on monkeys or people.

German daily Stuttgarter Zeitung reported at the weekend that a research organisation funded by German carmakers sponsored scientific experiments testing nitrogen dioxide, a gas found in exhaust fumes, on people.

    Separately, BMW (BMWG.DE), Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) have condemned emissions experiments involving monkeys.

    “These tests on monkeys or even people are in no ethical way justifiable and raise many critical questions about those who are behind the tests,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference in Berlin.

    “The supervisory bodies of those who issued these contracts have a special responsibility,” he added.

    Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Paul Carrel

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.