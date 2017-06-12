FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
German ministry orders probe of Porsche emissions
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
June 12, 2017 / 10:30 AM / 2 months ago

German ministry orders probe of Porsche emissions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German Transport Ministry has ordered the KBA watchdog agency to examine the emissions of sports car maker Porsche (PSHG_p.DE), a unit of Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), a ministry spokesman said on Monday following a critical media report.

German newsmagazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday that diesel models of Porsche's Cayenne V6 TDI, an SUV model, had much higher emissions than legally allowed.

The company said it did not understand the test results, and noted that emissions depend on conditions such as engine load, speed and temperature.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michael Nienaber

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.