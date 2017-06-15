FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German executive at Volkswagen Japan arrested for suspected drug use
June 15, 2017 / 2:24 AM / 2 months ago

German executive at Volkswagen Japan arrested for suspected drug use

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Volkswagen Group Japan KK senior executive Thomas Siebert was arrested on suspicion of using an illegal stimulant, the company said.

Siebert, a 53-year-old German, was arrested on Wednesday, the company said in a statement without elaborating on the drug involved.

"We deeply regret the fact an employee of our company has been arrested due to his personal affairs," it said, adding it was cooperating with the investigation.

Police declined to comment.

Kyodo News reported earlier on that, according to police, the arrest followed a tip-off from the postal service.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Stephen Coates

