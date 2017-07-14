FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
24 days ago
VW replaces Daimler as German national football team sponsor
July 14, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 24 days ago

VW replaces Daimler as German national football team sponsor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Chile v Germany - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Final - Saint Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, Russia - July 2, 2017 Germany celebrate with the trophy after winning the FIFA Confederations CupGrigory Dukor/File Photo

FRANKFURT/BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is to become the biggest commercial sponsor of Germany's national football team, it said on Friday, replacing luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz after 45 years.

The 5-1/2-year partnership between the world's biggest carmaker by sales and the DFB national football association will start in 2019, Volkswagen (VW) said. The German team will be defending their World Cup title in Russia next year.

Slideshow (2 Images)

A source at the company said VW will pay between 25 and 30 million euros ($29-34 million) a year for the contract, including 6 million euros in sponsor fees for the DFB German Cup competition.

Given football's huge popularity VW views the deal with the national team as an ideal marketing platform as it seeks to restore its image following the "dieselgate" emissions test cheating scandal and makes a strategic shift towards electric cars.

"As a company we have set ourselves some ambitious goals for the next years," the VW brand's chief executive Herbert Diess said. "Volkswagen is changing, we are facing great challenges. The partnership with the DFB will help us in that way."

Wolfsburg-based VW has for years spent heavily on its own Bundesliga football team even though experts have questioned the business case because its VfL Wolfsburg club has only limited revenue streams and lacks an international fan base.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Georgina Prodhan, Greg Mahlich

