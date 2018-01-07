FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW 2017 group sales rose to around 10.7 million cars, beating Toyota - Bild am Sonntag
January 6, 2018 / 11:21 PM

VW 2017 group sales rose to around 10.7 million cars, beating Toyota - Bild am Sonntag

Reuters Staff

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen group sales probably rose to around 10.7 million cars last year and kept the German behemoth ahead of Toyota as the world’s largest automaker, Bild am Sonntag reported, citing in-house VW estimates.

A Volkswagen T-Roc star is shown during a workshop prior to Auto Guangzhou in Guangzhou, China November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Higher delivery figures across the group, which includes premium brands Audi and Porsche, helped drive revenue above 220 billion euros (£195 billion) for the first time ever after the 2016 record of 217 billion euros, the newspaper said on Sunday.

A spokesman at Wolfsburg-based VW declined comment on the report. VW is due to publish official 2017 group sales data on Jan. 17 and will release core financial results in late February.

In 2016, the first full year after VW’s emissions test-cheating “Dieselgate” scandal, group sales rose 3.8 percent to a record 10.3 million cars, helped by a double-digit increase in China and gains in Europe.

Toyota said last month it expected to sell 10.35 million cars worldwide in 2017 across its Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino brands, up 2 percent from 2016, and 10.5 million this year.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

