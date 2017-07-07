AB Volvo to sell its stake in diesel engine maker Deutz

The logo of Swedish truck maker Volvo is pictured at the IAA truck show in Hanover, September 22, 2016.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker AB Volvo (VOLVb.ST) is selling its 25 percent stake in German specialty diesel engine maker Deutz AG (DEZG.DE), the bookrunner for the deal said on Thursday.

The bookbuilding process starts on Thursday and may close at any time on short notice, Deutsche Bank, acting as sole bookrunner, said in a statement, adding that Deutz would remain an important supplier to Volvo.

(The story corrects seller in headline and story, removes reference to Volvo cars)