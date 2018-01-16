FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Myanmar
Markets
Reuters Investigates
Technology
Sport
Entertainment
#Autos
January 16, 2018 / 10:23 AM / a day ago

VW's Skoda delivers record 1.2 million cars in 2017 after SUV launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, a Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) unit, boosted its global sales by 6.6 percent to a record 1.2 million vehicles in 2017 after the launch of new SUV models and growth in Europe, it said on Tuesday.

Skoda delivered over 1 million cars for the fourth year in a row as its sales continue to grow, helped last year by starting sales of its full-sized SUV Kodiaq and mid-sized SUV Karoq.

    China remained Skoda’s biggest market and grew 2.5 percent, followed by Germany and the home Czech market, where a fast-growing economy has boosted sales.

    (This version of the story corrects year in first paragraph to 2017, not 2018)

    Reporting by Jason Hovet

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.