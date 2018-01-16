VW's Skoda delivers record 1.2 million cars in 2017 after SUV launch

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, a Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) unit, boosted its global sales by 6.6 percent to a record 1.2 million vehicles in 2017 after the launch of new SUV models and growth in Europe, it said on Tuesday.

Skoda delivered over 1 million cars for the fourth year in a row as its sales continue to grow, helped last year by starting sales of its full-sized SUV Kodiaq and mid-sized SUV Karoq.

China remained Skoda’s biggest market and grew 2.5 percent, followed by Germany and the home Czech market, where a fast-growing economy has boosted sales.

(This version of the story corrects year in first paragraph to 2017, not 2018)