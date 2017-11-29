FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatian PM Plenkovic regrets Praljak's death in The Hague
#World News
November 29, 2017 / 4:05 PM / a day ago

Croatian PM Plenkovic regrets Praljak's death in The Hague

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Wednesday he regretted the death of Slobodan Praljak, the wartime commander of Bosnian Croat forces who died after he drank poison in The Hague.

“His act, which we regrettably saw today, mostly speaks about a deep moral injustice towards six Croats from Bosnia and the Croatian people ... We voice dissatisfaction and regret about the verdict,” Plenkovic said.

Praljak drank poison seconds after a United Nations judges turned down his appeal against a 20-year sentence for war crimes against Bosnian Muslims.

Reporting by Igor Ilic, editing by Larry King

