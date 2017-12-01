FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
War crimes convict Praljak took cyanide, Dutch prosecutors say
#World News
December 1, 2017 / 8:18 PM / Updated a day ago

War crimes convict Praljak took cyanide, Dutch prosecutors say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A preliminary autopsy indicates that Bosnian Croat war crimes convict Slobodan Praljak died of cyanide poisoning, Dutch prosecutors said on Friday.

Bosnian Croats hang a flag displaying a portrait of General Slobodan Praljak and a message that reads "Your sacrifice will never be forgotten", as people pray and light candles for the convicted general, who killed himself seconds after the verdict in the U.N. war crimes tribunal, in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Praljak said he had taken poison in the courtroom immediately after his conviction and 20-year sentence were upheld on Wednesday, and died shortly afterward.

In a statement, prosecutors said a toxicological test found “Praljak had a concentration of potassium cyanide in his blood. This has resulted in a failure of the heart, which is indicated as the suspected cause of death”.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kevin Liffey

