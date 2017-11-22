Serbia PM says must leave the past behind after Mladic verdict

OSLO (Reuters) - Ex-Bosnian Serb general Rakto Mladic’s conviction for war crimes did not come as a surprise, Serbia’s prime minister said on Wednesday.

Serbia's Prime Minister Ana Brnabic speaks during an interview prior to Bled Strategic Forum in Bled, Slovenia September 4, 2017. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

“We need to look to the future, so we finally have a stable country,” Ana Brnabic told reporters during a visit to Oslo.

“We need to leave the past behind,” she said.

A U.N. tribunal convicted Mladic of genocide and crimes against humanity for orchestrating massacres and ethnic cleansing during Bosnia’s war and sentenced him to life in prison.