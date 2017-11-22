FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N.'s Zeid says Mladic 'epitome of evil', no escape from justice
November 22, 2017 / 11:22 AM / Updated a day ago

U.N.'s Zeid says Mladic 'epitome of evil', no escape from justice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Former Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic is the “epitome of evil” and his conviction on Wednesday for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes was a “momentous victory for justice”, U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra‘ad al-Hussein said.

Ex-Bosnian Serb wartime general Ratko Mladic appears in court at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in the Hague, Netherlands November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool

“Mladic is the epitome of evil, and the prosecution of Mladic is the epitome of what international justice is all about,” Zeid said in a statement.

“Today’s verdict is a warning to the perpetrators of such crimes that they will not escape justice, no matter how powerful they may be nor how long it may take.”

Reporting by Tom Miles

