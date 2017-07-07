FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
July 7, 2017 / 10:42 AM / a month ago

Chance of El Nino weather this year now less than 50 percent, U.N. says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The likelihood of El Nino weather conditions developing in the Pacific Ocean in the rest of 2017 is about 35-45 percent, rather than the 50-60 percent chance foreseen in April, the U.N.'s World Meteorological Agency said on Friday.

Neutral weather conditions are now the most likely scenario, with very little chance of La Nina - a generally cooling phenomenon that is the reverse of the El Nino, a warming of ocean surface temperatures associated with crop damage, fires and flash floods, it said.

Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay

