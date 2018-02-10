Romanian man dies in Malta storm, woman injured

VALLETTA (Reuters) - A man was killed and a woman severely injured when a tree fell on a van carrying them during a storm in Malta on Saturday.

The two people, from Romania, were on one of Malta’s busiest roads in Mriehel district, police added.

The road, which leads to the central town of Rabat, was closed after the accident.

Gale force winds and torrential rain have been hitting Malta, flooding roads after months of well below average rainfall.

A ship used for bunkering services also ran aground at Qawra on Malta’s East coast. No one was injured.

The police and the civil protection department told motorists to avoid the roads unless their journey was essential.