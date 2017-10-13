Wells Fargo $1 billion accrual due to talks with U.S. Justice Department

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) took a $1 billion mortgage litigation accrual in the third quarter because it is in talks with the U.S. Department of Justice, Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry told Reuters on Friday.

The sign outside the Wells Fargo & Co. bank in downtown Denver April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The talks are with a task force that has reached settlements with several other large banks, he said.

“They’re working down toward the end of that list and now we’re sort of in discussions with them,” he said. “The billion dollars is in connection with that activity.”