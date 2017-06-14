FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2017 / 7:02 AM / 2 months ago

WH Smith's sales rise 2 percent in 15 weeks to June 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A company logo is pictured outside a branch of WH Smith in Manchester northern England, March 17, 2016.Phil Noble/File Photo

(Reuters) - British books and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc said its sales rose 2 percent in the 15 weeks to June 10 as a strong performance at outlets at transport hubs outshone weakness in its high street operations.

WH Smith has more than 750 outlets at transport hubs, mainly in airports, railway stations and motorway service areas, and sales across these locations rose 8 percent during the period.

However, sales were down 4 percent at its UK-focused high street business which operates more than 600 stores.

"We remain confident in the outcome for the full year," WH Smith said in a statement, without elaborating.

Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton

