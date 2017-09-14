WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton to leave company

(Reuters) - Brian Acton, co-founder of WhatsApp, now owned by Facebook Inc (FB.O), will leave the messaging service company to start a new foundation, he said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
Acton spent eight years with WhatsApp, which Facebook bought in 2014 for $19 billion (14.3 billion pounds) in cash and stock.
A Stanford alumnus, Acton co-founded WhatsApp with Ukrainian immigrant Jan Koum in 2009. The duo worked at Yahoo before starting WhatsApp.
