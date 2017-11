LONDON (Reuters) - British bookmaker William Hill plc (WMH.L) said its retail net revenue rose 3 percent in the 17 weeks to Oct. 24, keeping it on track to meet its expectations for the year.

FILE PHOTO - A William Hill bookmaker store is seen in London, Britain July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The company on Monday said online net revenue rose 6 percent, with wagering up 13 percent against a strong period a year ago when the Euro 2016 tournament was taking place, and gaming net revenue was up 14 percent.