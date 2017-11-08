FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wizz Air lifts outlook after record first half
November 8, 2017 / 7:25 AM / a day ago

Wizz Air lifts outlook after record first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Budget airline Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) lifted its profit outlook on Wednesday after record results in the first half of the year, as the Eastern Europe-focussed carrier prospered in the face of difficulties among many of its rivals.

FILE PHOTO - Wizz Air plane is pictured at Chopin airport in Warsaw, Poland October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Wizz Air said its net profit guidance for 2018 was now for a range of between 265 million euros (233.38 million pounds) and 280 million euros, higher than a previous range between 250 million euros and 270 million euros, after profit rose 24.6 percent in the period to a record 288.6 million euros.

Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Paul Sandle

