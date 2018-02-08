FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Singapore Airshow
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
#Business News
February 8, 2018 / 4:05 PM / Updated a day ago

Woodward says not in deal talks with Boeing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Aircraft and industrial parts maker Woodward Inc (WWD.O) said it was not in talks with Boeing Co (BA.N) over a possible sale.

The Wall Street Journal had reported earlier in the day that the two companies had engaged in discussions over the last several months.

    “Woodward is not in discussions with Boeing over a possible acquisition of Woodward, and will not provide any further comment on this story”, the company said in a statement.

    Boeing did not respond to request for comment.

    Woodward’s shares, which closed up 7.4 percent, fell 11.3 percent to $73.5 in after-market trading on Thursday.

    Reporting by Rachit Vats and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.