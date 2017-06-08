FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Yahoo shareholders approve sale of core business to Verizon
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
June 8, 2017 / 4:37 PM / 2 months ago

Yahoo shareholders approve sale of core business to Verizon

Anya George Tharakan

1 Min Read

A man walks past a Yahoo logo during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 24, 2016.Albert Gea/File Photo/File Photo

(Reuters) - Yahoo Inc YHOO.O shareholders on Thursday approved the company's pending sale of its core internet business to Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) for $4.48 billion (£3.4 billion), according to preliminary results from a shareholder meeting.

Yahoo expects that the deal will close on June 13, 2017.

The company also said it extended a tender offer to buy back up to $3 billion shares to June 16 from June 13.

The closing of the deal, announced in July, had been delayed as the companies assessed the fallout from two data breaches that Yahoo disclosed last year.

After the Verizon deal, Yahoo will be renamed Altaba, a holding company whose primary assets will be its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N) and a 35.5 percent stake in Yahoo Japan Corp (4689.T).

