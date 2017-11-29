FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yemen car bomb attack kills at least two people in Aden - residents
#World News
November 29, 2017 / 12:13 AM / a day ago

Yemen car bomb attack kills at least two people in Aden - residents

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ADEN (Reuters) - Assailants detonated a car bomb outside the Yemeni Finance Ministry offices in the southern city of Aden on Wednesday, killing at least two people, hospital officials and residents said.

A man stands by a damaged car at the site of a car bomb attack outside the Finance Ministry offices in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman

They said the force of the blast shook the Khor Maksar area of Aden, the temporary capital of the internationally recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, and causing severe damage to the six-storey building. The force of the blast also shattered windows of adjacent houses, they said.

Ambulances were seen racing to the scene, as sounds of gunfire were heard in the area, they said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

An official at the city’s main government-run Jumhouriya hospital said that two people have arrived dead to the hospital, while three others were in critical condition.

He said that medics have said they believe that more casualties were at the scene of the blast, but no one could reach them due to an exchange of gunfire that was taking place in the area.

Reporting by Mohammed Mokhashaf; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
