Arab League says death of Saleh risks 'explosion' in Yemen - MENA
December 5, 2017 / 9:12 AM / a day ago

Arab League says death of Saleh risks 'explosion' in Yemen - MENA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Arab League on Tuesday condemned the killing of Yemeni ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh saying his death threatened to cause an “explosion” in the Gulf country’s security situation, Egypt’s MENA state news agency reported.

The Arab League’s general secretariat also condemned the Houthi movement which killed Saleh as a “terrorist organisation”, demanding that the international community view it as such.

“All means must be used to rid the Yemeni people of this nightmare,” it said, referring to the Houthis.

Reporting by Mostafa Hashem and John Davison; Editing by Alison Williams

