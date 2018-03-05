FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 11:43 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

May to raise concerns over Yemen to Saudi during visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will raise Britain’s concerns over the humanitarian situation in Yemen with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman when he visits the country later this week, her spokesman said on Monday.

UAE-backed Yemeni soldiers ride on the back of a military patrol vehicle in the Red Sea port city of al-Mokha, Yemen March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Aziz El Yaakoubi

“What you can expect her (May) to do is to raise our concerns at the humanitarian situation there,” the spokesman told reporters.

“She will acknowledge the steps taken recently by Saudi Arabia to address the crisis but stress the importance of full and unfettered humanitarian and commercial access, including through the ports.”

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
