Saudi-led coalition says confident Saleh's GPC to return to Arab fold
#World News
December 2, 2017 / 11:04 AM / Updated a day ago

Saudi-led coalition says confident Saleh's GPC to return to Arab fold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Saturday it was confident that leaders of former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh’s General People’s Congress Party (GPC) would return to the Arab fold.

The comments, carried by the Saudi-owned Al-Hadath news channel, came after Saleh said he was ready to turn a new page with the coalition if it stopped what he described as its aggression on Yemen and lifted restrictions on transportation.

The coalition accuses Saleh of having betrayed his Arab neighbours by joining the Houthi-led forces they say are aligned with non-Arab Iran.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; writing by Sami Aboudi; editing by Alexander Smith

