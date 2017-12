DUBAI (Reuters) - Slain former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh’s nephew, Tareq Mohammed Abdullah Saleh, a senior military commander, also was killed during clashes with the Iran-aligned Houthi group, a statement from Saleh’s party said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: General Tariq Saleh, a nephew of former Yemeni leader Ali Abdullah Saleh, puts on his coat at the Republican Palace in Sanaa, Yemen January 10, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/File Photo

Tareq’s fate had not been known following an assault by the Houthis in Sanaa on Sunday night that led to the death of the ex-leader.