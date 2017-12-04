FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Houthi radio station says ex-president Saleh killed, party denies
Sections
Featured
Facebook rolls out messenger app for kids under 13
Technology
Facebook rolls out messenger app for kids under 13
England lose openers after steady start to Adelaide chase
Sport
England lose openers after steady start to Adelaide chase
The battle against Islamic State
wider image
The battle against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 4, 2017 / 12:23 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Houthi radio station says ex-president Saleh killed, party denies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The radio station of Yemen’s Houthi-controlled Interior Ministry said on Monday that the group’s rival, ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh had been killed, but there has been no independent confirmation of his death.

The report added that the official Houthi TV station would soon broadcast footage of his dead body, while social media users in Yemen circulated unverified images of a corpse which resembled the ex-president.

Saleh’s party denied to Reuters that their leader had been killed and said he was continuing to lead forces in their clashes against the Houthis in the capital Sanaa.

His whereabouts are unknown and he has made no public appearances since the reports of his death surfaced.

Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.