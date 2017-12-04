Houthi radio station says ex-president Saleh killed, party denies

DUBAI (Reuters) - The radio station of Yemen’s Houthi-controlled Interior Ministry said on Monday that the group’s rival, ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh had been killed, but there has been no independent confirmation of his death.

The report added that the official Houthi TV station would soon broadcast footage of his dead body, while social media users in Yemen circulated unverified images of a corpse which resembled the ex-president.

Saleh’s party denied to Reuters that their leader had been killed and said he was continuing to lead forces in their clashes against the Houthis in the capital Sanaa.

His whereabouts are unknown and he has made no public appearances since the reports of his death surfaced.