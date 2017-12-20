Houthis say missile attack is new chapter in conflict with Saudis

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Iran-aligned armed Houthi movement fighting in Yemen said on Tuesday its latest missile attack against Saudi Arabia was a new chapter in its confrontation with the kingdom, after Riyadh intercepted the projectile.
Saudi palaces, military and oil facilities are within range of such missiles fired from Yemen, the Houthis said, according to a statement distributed via their television channel al-Masirah.
