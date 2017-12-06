FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 6, 2017 / 2:12 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince offers condolences to exiled son of slain Yemeni ex-leader in UAE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi offered his condolences to the son of slain former Yemen president Ali Abdullah Saleh at his residence in Abu Dhabi, according to his official twitter account.

The account tweeted a picture of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces visiting Ahmed Ali at his residence in the United Arab Emirates capital.

Ahmed Ali, a former commander of Yemen’s elite Republican Guards, once served as Yemen’s ambassador to the UAE before it joined ally Saudi Arabia to make war against the Houthis.

Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Alison Williams

