United States calls for delivery of U.N. aid shipments to Yemen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is pressing for the delivery of World Food Program shipments to Yemen and the installation of new cranes at a key port amid a conflict in the nation that has killed or wounded more than 60,000 people, the State Department said on Monday.

John Sullivan, the U.S. deputy secretary of state, discussed Yemen with the leaders of international organizations on Friday and underscored that Washington was pressing for restoration of full humanitarian and commercial access to Yemen, the department said.

Sullivan told the leaders the United States was calling for “the delivery of World Food Program shipments that have not reached Hudaydah since late November, and the installation of new cranes at Hudaydah port,” it said in a statement.