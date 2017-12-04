FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. calls on Yemen's warring factions to re-energize talks
December 4, 2017 / 10:21 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

U.S. calls on Yemen's warring factions to re-energize talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is calling on all sides in Yemen to re-energize political talks to end the country’s civil war, a Trump administration official said on Monday, after former President Ali Abdullah Saleh was killed in a roadside attack.

Analysts said Saleh’s death would be a huge morale boost for the Iran-aligned Houthis, since Saleh had switched sides by abandoning the Houthis in favour of a Saudi-led coalition.

The U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that Houthi claims on Sunday they launched a missile at Abu Dhabi demonstrated “how destabilising this war is for the region and how the Iranian regime is exploiting the war for its own political ambitions.”

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

