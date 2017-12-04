U.S. calls on Yemen's warring factions to re-energize talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is calling on all sides in Yemen to re-energize political talks to end the country’s civil war, a Trump administration official said on Monday, after former President Ali Abdullah Saleh was killed in a roadside attack.
Analysts said Saleh’s death would be a huge morale boost for the Iran-aligned Houthis, since Saleh had switched sides by abandoning the Houthis in favour of a Saudi-led coalition.
The U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that Houthi claims on Sunday they launched a missile at Abu Dhabi demonstrated “how destabilising this war is for the region and how the Iranian regime is exploiting the war for its own political ambitions.”
