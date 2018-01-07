FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi-led coalition warplane crashes in Yemen - Saudi statement
#World News
January 7, 2018 / 4:02 PM / a day ago

Saudi-led coalition warplane crashes in Yemen - Saudi statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A warplane from Saudi Arabia’s air forces fighting the Houthi movement in Yemen crashed on Sunday due to a technical fault while conducting military operations, a statement carried by the Saudi state news agency SPA said.

The Houthi armed movement’s TV channel al-Massirah earlier said Houthi forces had shot down the fighter in Saada province, adding it was a Britain-made Tornado.

The Saudi statement said the plane had crashed in the war zone. It said the Saudi-led coalition conducted a special operation to evacuate the two pilots who survived the crash.

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
