U.N. chief urges end to air, ground assaults in Yemen
December 3, 2017 / 9:12 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

U.N. chief urges end to air, ground assaults in Yemen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday urged warring parties in Yemen to stop all ground and air assaults and called for a resumption of all commercial imports into the country because “millions of children, women and men risk mass hunger, disease and death.”

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during the 9th ASEAN UN Summit in Manila, Philippines, 13 November 2017. REUTERS/Linus Escandor Ii/Pool

A Saudi-led coalition launched air strikes on Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, local media said, lending support to former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh after he signalled he was abandoning his support of the Iran-aligned Houthis - a shift that could pave the way to end three years of war.

