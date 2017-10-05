FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yum China same-store sales beat, CEO to step down
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 5, 2017 / 8:57 PM / 13 days ago

Yum China same-store sales beat, CEO to step down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Yum China Holdings Inc’s (YUMC.N) quarterly same-store sales beat analysts’ estimates as its KFC restaurants served up strong results, and the company said its Chief Executive Micky Pant would step down.

Joey Wat, currently the company’s chief operating officer, will take over as CEO, Yum China said.

Pant, who has led the company since its spin off from Yum Brands Inc (YUM.N) late last year, will become vice chairman of the board and senior adviser to Yum China.

Shares of the company, which also operates Pizza Hut and Taco Bell chains, rose 3.6 percent to $41.40 after the bell on Thursday.

The company’s same-store sales rose 6 percent in the third quarter ended Aug. 31. Analysts had expected a rise of 2.9 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

KFC’s same-store sales jumped 7 percent, while Pizza Hut’s were flat.

The fast food chain said net income rose about 10 percent to $211 million, while earnings per share were flat at 53 cents.

Excluding items, it earned 52 cents per share, while revenue rose 8.2 percent to $2.04 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to report a profit of 56 cents per share and revenue of $1.98 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto and Anil D'Silva

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.