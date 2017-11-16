Zimbabwe's Biti says could work in post-coup unity government

HARARE (Reuters) - Former Zimbabwe finance minister Tendai Biti said on Thursday he would be happy to work in any national unity government that emerges from this week’s coup, but only if opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai was also on board.

FILE PHOTO - Lawyer Tendai Biti, former finance minister, speaks to journalits after a two-week ban on public protests issued by the police was struck down, outside Zimbabwe's High Court in the capital Harare, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

“If Morgan says he’s in, I‘m in,” Biti, who earned international respect during his time as finance minister in a 2009-2013 unity government, told Reuters. “The country needs a solid pair of hands so one might not have a choice.”