Britain says Zimbabwe's new rulers must show resolve for democracy
November 23, 2017 / 1:23 PM / a day ago

Britain says Zimbabwe's new rulers must show resolve for democracy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain wants Zimbabwe’s new rulers to show clear resolve to place the country on a more democratic and prosperous path after the fall of Robert Mugabe.

“Zimbabweans suffered for too long as a result of Mugabe’s ruinous rule,” Britain’s minister for Africa, Rory Stewart, said on arriving in Harare. “The events of the last few days have given people here real hope that Zimbabwe can be set on a different, more democratic and more prosperous path.”

“What comes next must be driven by Zimbabweans - it must be in line with the Zimbabwean constitution and will be impossible without clear resolve from the incoming government,” he said.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison

