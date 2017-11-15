FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK tells its citizens in Zimbabwe to stay indoors
#World News
November 15, 2017 / 2:34 AM / a day ago

UK tells its citizens in Zimbabwe to stay indoors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The UK government on Wednesday advised its citizens currently in Harare, Zimbabwe, to remain indoors until political situation becomes clearer in the African country.

Soldiers stand beside military vehicles just outside Harare, Zimbabwe, November 14,2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

“Due to the uncertain political situation in Harare, including reports of unusual military activity, we recommend British nationals currently in Harare to remain safely at home or in their accommodation until the situation becomes clearer,” the Foreign & Commonwealth Office said in a statement.

Soldiers were deployed across Harare and seized the state broadcaster on Wednesday after 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe’s ruling ZANU-PF party accused the head of the military of treason.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
