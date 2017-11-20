FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe's Mugabe calls for cabinet meeting on Tuesday
#World News
November 20, 2017 / 3:39 PM / Updated a day ago

Zimbabwe's Mugabe calls for cabinet meeting on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe has called his cabinet for a meeting on Tuesday at his State House offices, the chief secretary to the president and cabinet said in a notice, the same day ruling party members plan to impeach him.

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe attends a university graduation ceremony in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

This is the first time the ministers are set to meet for their routine weekly meeting with Mugabe since the military took power on Wednesday. Cabinet meetings are usually held at Munhumutapa Building in the centre of town, but an armoured vehicle and armed soldiers are camped outside the offices.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia

