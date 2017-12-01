Zimbabwe court postpones former finance minister Chombo bail hearing-state radio

HARARE (Reuters) - A Zimbabwean court has postponed former finance minister Ignatius Chombo’s bail hearing to next Tuesday, state radio reported on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Former Zimbabwe finance minister Ignatius Chombo arrives at court to face corruption charges, in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

The High Court had been due to sit for the hearing on Friday. Chombo, detained by the military before Robert Mugabe resigned as president, is accused of corruption, including trying to defraud the central bank in 2004.

His lawyer says Chombo will deny the allegations at his trial.