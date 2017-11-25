Former Zimbabwe finmin Chombo detained until bail hearing Monday

HARARE (Reuters) - Ousted Zimbabwe finance minister Ignatius Chombo, charged with three counts of corruption in offences that allegedly took place more than a decade ago, will be detained until Monday, when the court will rule on his bail application.

Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo speaks at a rally of the ruling ZANU PF party in Harare, Zimbabwe November 8, 2017. Picture taken November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo.

Chombo was among those detained by the military when it seized power before Robert Mugabe resigned as president on Tuesday.

Several members of a group allied to Mugabe and his wife Grace were detained and expelled from the ruling party, including Chombo.