November 25, 2017 / 4:38 PM / a day ago

Former Zimbabwe finmin Chombo detained until bail hearing Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Ousted Zimbabwe finance minister Ignatius Chombo, charged with three counts of corruption in offences that allegedly took place more than a decade ago, will be detained until Monday, when the court will rule on his bail application.

Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo speaks at a rally of the ruling ZANU PF party in Harare, Zimbabwe November 8, 2017. Picture taken November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo.

Chombo was among those detained by the military when it seized power before Robert Mugabe resigned as president on Tuesday.

Several members of a group allied to Mugabe and his wife Grace were detained and expelled from the ruling party, including Chombo.

Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Dale Hudson

