Zimbabwe protest crowd heads to Mugabe's Harare compound

HARARE (Reuters) - Hundreds of protesters seeking to remove Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe from office heeded a call from a leader of the powerful liberation war veterans on Saturday to march on the 93-year-old’s residence in the capital.

Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 18, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

“Let us now go and deliver the message that grandfather Mugabe and his typist-cum-wife should go home,” war veterans secretary-general Victor Matemadanda told an anti-Mugabe rally in the Harare township of Highfield.

As he spoke, people started leaving the rally to head towards Mugabe’s lavish “Blue Roof” residence, live television pictures showed.