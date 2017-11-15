FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 15, 2017 / 11:16 AM / a day ago

EU calls for dialogue and peaceful resolution in Zimbabwe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union called on Wednesday for dialogue in Zimbabwe and a peaceful resolution to the crisis that erupted there overnight as the military seized power.

Military vehicles and soldiers patrol the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 15,2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

“The recent political developments in Zimbabwe, and their spillover, including in relation to the country’s security forces, are a matter of concern,” said a spokesman for the European Commission, the EU executive.

“We are following the situation closely and we want to underline that the fundamental rights of all citizens need to be respected and the constitutional order and democratic governance needs to be upheld,” he added in a statement.

“We call on all relevant players to move from confrontation to dialogue with the aim to a peaceful crisis resolution.”

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Robin Emmott

