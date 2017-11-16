FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe priest mediating potential Mugabe exit - sources
#World News
November 16, 2017 / 7:46 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Zimbabwe priest mediating potential Mugabe exit - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - A Catholic priest is mediating a potential political exit for Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe, although the 93-year-old is insisting he can only be removed via a party leadership vote, political and intelligence sources said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe looks on during a rally marking Zimbabwe's 32nd independence anniversary celebrations in Harare, Zimbabwe April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Separately, opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who has been receiving cancer treatment outside Zimbabwe, returned to Harare late on Wednesday, a party spokesman said, fuelling speculation about a post-Mugabe political settlement.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Cropley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
