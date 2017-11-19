FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX - Conflicting demands of Zimbabwe's Mugabe, military
November 19, 2017 / 11:49 AM / a day ago

FACTBOX - Conflicting demands of Zimbabwe's Mugabe, military

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, under pressure to step down after a military seizure of power, was expected to meet generals on Sunday to agree the terms of his departure after 37 years in charge.

Following are the conflicting demands made by the two sides, according to political sources in Harare.

MILITARY:

- Mugabe should reverse this month’s decision to fire vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa and reappoint him.

- He should resign immediately as national president, leaving Mnangagwa in charge as acting president.

- Mnangagwa will then be elected leader of the ruling ZANU-PF party at a special congress in December, allowing him to complete Mugabe’s term as president.

MUGABE:

- The military should immediately remove tanks and armoured vehicles from the streets and order soldiers back to barracks.

- Mugabe says he will step down as President and First Secretary of ZANU-PF party at a special congress next month at which a new leader will be chosen

- He should be allowed to complete his five-year presidential term which ends next year.

- Mugabe is demanding assurances that his wife, Grace, and family will be safe.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Stoddard and Angus MacSwan

