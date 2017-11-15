France calls for peaceful solution after military seizes power in Zimbabwe

PARIS (Reuters) - France said it was closely following events in Zimbabwe and stressed respect for constitutional law after the southern African country’s military seized power early on Wednesday.

“We reiterate our attachment to constitutional law and respect of the legitimate aspirations of the Zimbabwean people,” French foreign ministry spokeswoman, Agnes Romatet-Espagne said during a daily media briefing.

“We encourage all parties to find a peaceful solution within this framework and without violence.”

It is not clear whether the apparent military coup will bring a formal end to President Robert Mugabe’s rule. Zimbabwe’s military said the 93-year-old leader and his family were safe.