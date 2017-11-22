FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France welcomes Mugabe's decision to resign
#World News
November 21, 2017 / 8:28 PM / 2 days ago

France welcomes Mugabe's decision to resign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France welcomed Robert Mugabe’s decision to resign as Zimbabwe’s president on Tuesday, its foreign ministry saying it was ready to help the country deal with its political transition in cooperation with African and international partners.

Zimbabweans celebrate after President Robert Mugabe resigns in Harare, Zimbabwe November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

“We welcome this decision, which must now pave the way for a peaceful political transition, respectful of the legitimate aspirations of the people of Zimbabwe,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes Romatet-Espagne said in a statement.

(Corrects after foreign ministry changes statement attribution)

Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by John Stonestreet

