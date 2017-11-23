Zimbabwe's Mugabe granted immunity as part of resignation deal - sources

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe was granted immunity from prosecution and assured that his safety would be protected in his home country as part of a deal that led to his resignation, sources close to the negotiations said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Idriss Deby Tno president of Chad (R) shakes hand with Robert Mugabe (L) president of Zimbabwe as Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo president of Guinea Equatorial (C) looks on at the international conference center of Bamako during the France-Africa summit in Bamako, Mali, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Luc Gnago/File Photo

Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe for close to four decades but stepped down on Tuesday after the army seized power and the ruling party turned against him. Emmerson Mnangagwa, the former vice president, is set to be sworn in as president on Friday.