Zimbabwe military says it is not taking over government - BBC

(Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s military action was not a takeover of the government and was meant to “target criminals”, the BBC reported on Wednesday, citing the country’s national broadcaster.

Soldiers stand beside military vehicles just outside Harare, Zimbabwe November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

The military read out a statement on ZBC in which it said President Robert Mugabe was safe, the BBC reported.

Zimbabwe’s envoy to South Africa, Isaac Moyo, also dismissed talks of a coup, saying the government was “intact”, the BBC said.

Soldiers were deployed across capital Harare and seized the state broadcaster on Wednesday after 93-year-old Mugabe’s ruling ZANU-PF party accused the head of the military of treason, prompting frenzied speculation of a coup.